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Franklin County High School Threats Deemed Not Credible, Deputies Increase Presence

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Photo from Franklin County Sheriffs Office FB Page

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says reported threats involving Franklin County High School on Friday morning (oct 23, 2026)  were determined to be not credible.

According to the sheriff’s office, school resource officers and other personnel began investigating the threats around 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23. Investigators determined the threats were connected to an earlier investigation at the high school.

Although authorities found the threats were not credible, the sheriff’s office said additional personnel would be present at the school for the remainder of the day and at Friday night’s football game.

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The sheriff’s office emphasized that all reported threats are taken seriously and thanked Franklin County school officials for their cooperation during the investigation.

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