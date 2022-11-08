Franklin County High School student in custody after making threats

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department a Franklin County High School student is in custody and is being charged with making a threat of mass violence on school property. The student is believed to have written a threat on the wall in the high school.

When the School Resource Officer was notified of the threat, personnel from Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Winchester Police Department, and Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the high school.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Department would like to thank the other agencies for their response and helping to increase security around the school Monday.