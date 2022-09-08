Franklin County grand jury indicts suspects for multiple charges in overdose death

Ella Alexandrea Miller was indicted Tuesday (Sept. 6, 2022) by the Franklin County Grand Jury for Second Degree Murder and other charges for her alleged involvement in the overdose death of Mathew Sanders, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s office.
Gregory Wyatt Cone was also indicted by the grand jury for several charges as a codefendant with Mrs. Miller. These indictments were the culmination of an investigation by Investigator Nick Watson and Investigator Kalyn Machuta, with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department. Mrs. Miller and Mr. Cone were both arrested Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.
Ella Alexandrea Miller Charges:
- Second Degree Murder
- Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance w/ Intent To Distribute
- Possession of a Weapon During The Commission of a Dangerous Felony
- Simple Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Simple Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Mrs. Miller is being held on a $800,000.00 bond.
Gregory Wyatt Cone Charges:
- Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance w/ Intent To Distribute
- Possession of a Weapon During The Commission of a Dangerous Felony
- Simple Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Simple Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Mr. Cone is being held on a $300,000.00 bond.