Franklin County grand jury indicts suspects for multiple charges in overdose death

Ella Alexandrea Miller was indicted Tuesday (Sept. 6, 2022) by the Franklin County Grand Jury for Second Degree Murder and other charges for her alleged involvement in the overdose death of Mathew Sanders, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s office.

Gregory Wyatt Cone was also indicted by the grand jury for several charges as a codefendant with Mrs. Miller. These indictments were the culmination of an investigation by Investigator Nick Watson and Investigator Kalyn Machuta, with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department. Mrs. Miller and Mr. Cone were both arrested Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.

Ella Alexandrea Miller Charges:

Second Degree Murder

Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance w/ Intent To Distribute

Possession of a Weapon During The Commission of a Dangerous Felony

Simple Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance

Simple Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Mrs. Miller is being held on a $800,000.00 bond.

Gregory Wyatt Cone Charges:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance w/ Intent To Distribute

Possession of a Weapon During The Commission of a Dangerous Felony

Simple Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance

Simple Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia