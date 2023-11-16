Franklin County Grand Jury Indicts 3 on Elder Abuse Charges

Estill Springs Police Department has issued a press release regarding the death of an elderly woman.

On December 8, 2022, officers of the Estill Springs Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Gaul St in reference to a medical call involving an 87-year-old female with trouble breathing and who was not responding to verbal stimuli.

There were 3 adult caretakers within the residence that were assisting the victim.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

They had advised officers of medical conditions, and that the patient had not been acting normal for a couple of weeks prior to calling on that date.

Once EMS arrived on scene, officers helped the paramedics move the victim from the chair she was sitting in to the stretcher.

Once the blankets were removed, both officers and paramedics recalled a strong smell of ammonia coming from the victim. Officers also observed bed bugs in the chair where Ms. Wilson was sitting.

While in motion a motion, an incontinence pad fell off of the victim that had further exposed open wounds on the victim. The caretakers were asked when the last time the patient had been changed, but no one was able to give an answer.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Paramedics transferred the patient to Vanderbilt Hospital in Tullahoma, where she stayed for three days before passing due to her condition and neglection at home.

An autopsy was conducted, where it was determined that the Ms. Wilson had passed away due to gang green infection from her gall stones. Ms. Wilson also had three pressure ulcers on her buttocks and legs.

An investigation was conducted and officers found enough evidence to present the case to the Franklin County Grand Jury.

The Grand Jury determined that there was enough probable cause to indict Ronald Wilson, Jay Wilson, and Jennifer Wilson with Aggravated Neglect of Elderly Vulnerable Adult.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On November 14, 2023, they were charged with elder abuse and are currently being held on a $300,000 bond at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.