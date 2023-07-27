Franklin County Authorities Seek Help Identifying Individual Who Abandoned Kittens and Dogs

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin County Animal Control are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person responsible for abandoning a litter of kittens on the side of Highway 41A Wednesday.

The kittens were found left in a box near Day’s Storage. In addition to this, there have been reports of 12 dogs abandoned on the county’s roadways within the last 24 hours.

Local authorities are urging anyone with information about the person who left the kittens or the abandoned dogs to come forward and provide information.

Residents are reminded that if they find themselves unable to care for their pets, they can surrender the animals at the County Animal Control Office.