Franklin County authorities searching for armed robber

Authorities in Franklin County, Tennessee are searching for an armed robber who went into the Trolley Rock gas station in Belvidere Tuesday night (May 16) and brandished a weapon.

According to Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 9:40 p.m. at silver or gray SUV pulled into the parking lot. A male exited the rear passenger side door and walked into the store, where he pulled a black pistol from his waistband and went behind the counter.

The male then ordered one female to get on the ground and ordered the other female to give him cash from the register. The clerk then put “between $450 and $500” into a black plastic bag and the male exited the building, returned to the vehicle and left going east on Highway 64.

The suspect is described as a black male, standing between 5’8″ and 5’10” with a fit build. He was wearing a navy blue shirt, white long sleeve undershirt, black pants, black shoes, black gloves and a black, full faced mask. He also had black sunglasses and a white towel is his right rear pocket.

Anyone with information that could help this investigation or identity of this suspect should contact investigator Brian Malhoit at 931-968-6047 or bmalhoit@fcsheriff.org.

PHOTOS BELOW FROM FRANKLIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT:

