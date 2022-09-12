UPDATE: Homicide suspect taken into custody in Cowan

UPDATED STORY, PUBLISHED 3:30 P.M. MONDAY, SEPT. 12

A Franklin County man who was wanted for his alleged role in a homicide Monday morning has been captured.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Department officials said that Steven Brian Henley was taken into custody in a garage behind a residence on East England Street in Cowan Monday afternoon.

Early Monday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department issued a BOLO for Henley, classifying him as armed and dangerous after they say he was involved in a shooting that left Quentin Nathaniel Stacey dead.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Authorities responded to a shooting call at 1134 Norwood Creek Rd. at 4:15 a.m. Monday. That is where they found Stacey, who was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

“We would like to thank the Winchester Police Department, Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for their help,” Franklin County officials said in a social media post. “Lastly, we would like to thank the community for the tips we received about this case.”

ORIGINAL STORY, PUBLISHED 9 A.M. MONDAY, SEPT. 12

Authorities in nearby Franklin County are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a homicide suspect who is considered “armed and dangerous” and could be in the Coffee County area.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Department says that Steven Brian Henley, 57, (Also known as Petey Henley) is a suspect in a criminal homicide and should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

He was last seen on foot with a handgun in the area of Norwood Creek Rd.

Mr. Henley could also be in the Coffee County area.

Henley is alleged to be involved in a shooting that left a Holders Cove man dead early Monday morning. According to WCDT News, first responders were dispatched to a residence at 1134 Norwood Creek Rd. at 4:15 a.m. Monday in reference to a shooting.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department found an apparent shooting victim clinging to life. The victim, identified as Quentin Nathaniel Stacey, was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

If you have any information regarding Mr. Henley’s whereabouts, contact Sgt. Investigator Todd Hindman at 931-308-9425 or your local law enforcement.