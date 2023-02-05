Franklin County authorities identify woman found near roadway

Franklin County Sheriff’s Department officials have identified the female who was found deceased along a roadway last week as Portia Renee Duncan, age 53.

Mrs. Duncan had been reported missing prior to her body’s discovery.

Franklin County authorities responded on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 9:56 a.m. to Lightfoot Lane to investigate a report of a deceased female beside the roadway.

The female was transported to Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems where she was pronounced dead. She has been sent for an autopsy.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Franklin County Sheriff’s Department at 931-967-2331.