News

Franklin County authorities charge man after allegedly breaking into home, starting fire

Published

According to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Public Relations Officer Sgt. Sam Davidson, a 24 year old Columbia man was arrested Friday, Sept. 9 by deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly breaking into a home on AEDC Lakeview Road Thursday and then starting a fire in the residence.

Sgt. Davidson told WCDT NEWS that 24 year old Justis Dakota Archey of 816 Rocky Hill Road in Columbia was charged with Aggravated Arson, Aggravated Burglary and Vandalism following an investigation by FCSO Lt. George Dyer and FCSO Deputy Troy Parsons.

The motive for the alleged burglary, vandalism and arson is unknown at this time.

Archey is currently being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

Story from WMSR partner WCDT Radio in Franklin County

