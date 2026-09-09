Frank “Steve” Parks Obituary

Frank “Steve” Parks, age 76, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life Monday, September 7, 2026, in Murfreesboro, TN.

Mr. Parks was born in Winchester, TN, to his late parents Frank Lee Parks and Helen Roberts Parks. He worked for the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) for approximately 30 years before retiring. He was then elected to serve as the Coffee County Road Superintendent, a position he proudly held. He also worked for Batesville Casket Company for a time. Mr. Parks served his country in the United States Army in Vietnam and was a proud veteran. He enjoyed reading, loved being on the farm tending to his livestock, and loved calling the foot of the mountain home, where he had spent his entire life. In his younger days, he enjoyed horseback riding and especially loved Tennessee Walking Horses. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother and will be dearly missed.

Mr. Parks is survived by his wife of 53 years, Dianne Parks; daughters, Kerrie Pippenger (Keith) and Kelsie Adams (Bradley); brother, Randy Parks (Jamie); sister, Robbie Brewer (Danny); grandchildren, Gracie Mahaffey (Andrew), Cole Pippenger, Saige Adams, Brantley Adams; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and extended family.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 11, 2026, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 12, 2026, at 1:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Parks family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com