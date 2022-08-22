Connect with us

Obituaries

Francis Odemokpa

Published

Mr. Francis Odemokpa, age 35, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Francis was born on December 5, 1986 to Patricia Odemokpa in Nigeria. Francis enjoyed playing pool and was a rather accomplished player. He loved his church and always enjoyed music.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Mary Collins Odemokpa; son, Jose Collins; daughter, Sophia Linda Martinez; grandchildren, Melody Martinez and Bryan Martinez; brothers, Paschal Odemokpa, Cornelius Odemokpa and Felix Frank.

Graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 10:00am at Fredonia Cemetery with burial to follow.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Odemokpa family. 931-723-7774 www.centralfuneralhome.com

