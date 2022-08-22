Mr. Francis Odemokpa, age 35, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Francis was born on December 5, 1986 to Patricia Odemokpa in Nigeria. Francis enjoyed playing pool and was a rather accomplished player. He loved his church and always enjoyed music.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Mary Collins Odemokpa; son, Jose Collins; daughter, Sophia Linda Martinez; grandchildren, Melody Martinez and Bryan Martinez; brothers, Paschal Odemokpa, Cornelius Odemokpa and Felix Frank.

Graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 10:00am at Fredonia Cemetery with burial to follow.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Odemokpa family. 931-723-7774 www.centralfuneralhome.com