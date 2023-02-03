Mrs. Frances ‘Phyllis’ Edwards Dix, age 85, of Manchester, Tennessee, following months of care at home by her loving husband Richard, passed peacefully from this life on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN, after a lengthy battle with kidney disease. She was born October 2, 1937, in Dalton, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Dorothy and Odell Edwards of Dalton. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Richard E. Dix; son, Steven (Gena) Dix; daughter, Denise Dix; grandchildren Rachel Dix Bishop (Chris) of Nashville, and Jared (Rebecca) Dix of Maryville, TN; and brother, Richard (Caroline) Edwards of Dalton, GA, along with a niece and nephews.

Phyllis attended the University of Alabama after graduation from Dalton High School. She worked at the Trust Company of Georgia in Atlanta for a time before marrying Richard Dix of Atlanta in 1959. They moved to Manchester in 1961 and made this their home. Phyllis was active on behalf of her children as a Cub Scout den mother, Brownie, Junior and Girl Scout leader and Service Unit Chair for the Girl Scouts and she served as a library aide at College Street Elementary. She was a longtime member of the Dig-n-Dream Garden Club serving in multiple offices. She also served on Manchester’s Tourism Commission, promoting Manchester and served on the Tennessee Backroads Heritage Association. Phyllis served the Chamber of Commerce and was recognized with the Wayne Bramblett Service Award in 2001. She and husband Richard were honored as Grand Marshalls of the 1997 Old Timer’s Day Parade. She served as a poll worker for the Coffee County Election Commission for over 40 years. Phyllis devoted much of her time to the Coffee County Craft Association which operates Foothills Crafts in Manchester, serving in every possible capacity since 1982 and also served as chair of the Christmas Arts and Crafts Festival for 29 years. Of course, she loved her church, serving First United Methodist Church in multiple ways through her Sunday School class, Methodist Women’s Society, and many church committees.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, from 9:00 to 11:00 AM, CST, at the First United Methodist Church of Manchester, TN. A memorial service will follow in the sanctuary at 11:00 AM with Rev. Stephen Lee and Rev. Randy Brown officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church of Manchester, 105 N. Church Street, Manchester, TN 37355.