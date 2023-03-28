Mrs. Frances Jean Arp, age 78, of Pelham, TN, passed from this life on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Murfreesboro, TN.

Mrs. Arp was born in Grundy Co., TN, to her late parents Ernest Harris and Nannie Patrick Harris. She was a nanny for most of her life. Mrs. Arp loved working in the yard with her flowers, sitting on the front porch visiting with friends and family, yard sales, and babysitting all her grandchildren. Easter was her favorite holiday and spring was her favorite season. She loved playing cards, scratching lottery tickets, and vacations to the beach. Mrs. Arp’s favorite thing in the world was when all her children and grandchildren would gather together for a day of family fun.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son; daughter, Teresa Welsh; granddaughter, Amber Dawn Jones; sisters, Bonnie Nunley, Mollie Jo White, and brother, Don Harris.

Mrs. Arp is survived by her husband of 63 years, James Reffer Arp; children, Lori Nolan, Ricky (Pam) Arp, Sheila Fults, Terry (Mandy) Arp, Greg (Misty) Arp, and Bryan Scott Arp; sisters, Earline Argo, Gayle Stills, Patricia Sands; brother, J.W. Harris. She was a loving grandmother to 18 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.

Visitation with the family will be held Thursday, March 30, 2023, from 10:00am until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted immediately following visitation at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Dale Winton officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery in Pelham.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Arp family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com