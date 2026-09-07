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Obituaries

Frances Grosch

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Frances Opaline Jones Grosch, age 89, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life Sunday, September 6, 2026, in Manchester, TN.

Mrs. Grosch was born in Manchester, TN, to her late parents Jim B. Jones and Katherine Ona Pitts Jones. She worked for PCA for 47 years and then went on to be a housekeeper at Carden Estates until her second retirement. Mrs. Grosch had a fabulous work ethic and never missed a day of work in 47 years for PCA. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening and loving on her dogs, Baby and Sonny Day.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Oscar Morris Grosch; siblings, Arlie Tate, Pearline Stotts, Margaret Lewis, Dillard Jones, Buddy Jones, Artie Reed; infant siblings, Larine and Irene, Fred and Alvin.

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Mrs. Grosch is survived by a son, Jeff Grosch; siblings, Frank Jones (Tammy) and Betty McCullough (Orville); grandson, Nathan Grosch (Christina); great grandchildren, Mackensy Milam and Kailyn Milam; great great grandchild, Brystol Milam; several nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2026, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 10, 2026, at 10:00am in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Doyle Sherrill officiating. Burial will follow at New Hope Baptist Cemetery in Coffee Co.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Grosch family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com

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