Obituaries

Frances Alline Farrar

Mrs. Frances Alline Farrar, age 88 of Manchester, was born on June 14, 1934, to the late George and Lessie Reed Vandygriff, in Asbury, TN. She was employed at Batesville Casket Co. in Manchester in the payroll and receiving department. Mrs. Frances attended St. Paul’s Methodist Church and was a member of the Business & Professional Women’s Association. She enjoyed her flower garden and as family and friends know, she was an animal lover. 

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Frances is preceded in death by her loving husband, Emit Farrar, Jr. who passed away in 1969. She is survived by her loving and devoted daughter, Vickie Farrar, special friends, Gary and Gail Roberson, Scotty & Greg Roberson, Bobby and Janie Quick, several extended family members and a host of friends. 

Graveside services were conducted on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 1 PM in the Summitville Cemetery. 

In lieu of flowers, Vickie has requested donations be made in memory of Mrs. Frances to any pet rescue or shelter organizations or to CASA of Manchester. 

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Manchester Healthcare for their loving compassion and care given to Mrs. Frances during her stay at their facility. 

Online condolences and memories can be shared at  

www.manchesterfuneralhome.com  

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Farrar family. 

