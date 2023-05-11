Connect with us

Fox House in Coffee County to be Reviewed by Tennessee Historical Commission for National Register Program

Published

The State Review Board will meet on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, to examine Tennessee’s proposed nominations to the National Register of Historic Places. Beginning at 9 a.m. (CST), the meeting will be held at the Tennessee Historical Commission, located at 2941 Lebanon Road in Nashville, Tennessee as well as virtually. Meeting information will be available on the THC State Review Board webpage.

The Board will vote on four nominations from across the state. Those nominations that are found to meet the criteria will be sent for final approval to the National Register of Historic Places at the U.S. Department of the Interior.
The nominations are:

  • Melton’s Bank, Cannon County
  • Fox House, Coffee County
  • Bruce High School, Dyer County
  • Haynes Haven Stock Farm, Maury County

The Fox House, a one-and-a-half-story Craftsman Bungalow, was built around 1910 and is situated in Coffee County, Tennessee. It is located near Ovoca Lake and was originally built above the Knights of Pythias Ovoca Home for Widows and Children. The house is now surrounded by single-family homes developed in the mid-to-late-twentieth century. The house’s unique features include its chestnut shingle siding, stone foundation, wood windows, and bungalow form with a porch and dormers. The property also includes a garage with an apartment and a swimming pool.

The State Review Board is composed of 12 people with backgrounds in American history, architecture, archaeology, or related fields. It also includes members representing the public. The National Register program was authorized under the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966. The Tennessee Historical Commission administers the program in Tennessee.

The public is invited to attend the meeting. For additional information, please contact Rebecca Schmitt with the Tennessee Historical Commission at (615) 770-1086, or at National.Register@tn.gov. For more information about the Tennessee Historical Commission, please visit www.tnhistoricalcommission.org.

