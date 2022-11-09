Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Fourth annual Veterans Day parade and ceremony this Saturday

Published

Coffee County Veterans Association (CCVA) is pleased to again host Manchester’s fourth annual Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony on Saturday, November 12th. The parade begins at 10 AM, starting at Raider Academy; going west on Highway 55; turning toward downtown on Hillsboro Blvd; then onto Spring Street and ending at the Courthouse Square.

A Veterans Day ceremony will begin at 11 AM, on Manchester Square. James Dobson, Army Armor Office (Disabled/Retired) and VFW Post 10904 member, will serve as Master of Ceremonies and guest speaker.

The theme for this year’s parade is “Honoring Military Service Animals” in recognition of their valuable role in improving veterans’ quality of life. Bring your trained pet (stuffed toy animals are good, too) to be in the parade with you. Registration deadline is November 8th and the registration form is available on the Coffee County Veterans Association CCVA Facebook page, or upon request at flygal46@yahoo.com

Vendors are free to set up booths, trailers, tables and tents as they wish. There is no fee or space assignments, so arrive early to secure the best location. No post-ceremony entertainment or events are scheduled.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The parade registration form can be found on the VFW Post 10904 Facebook page or by contacting Kimberly King at (251) 554-8836 or email: flygal46@yahoo.com

Additional information can be found at http://www.vfwpost10904.com

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022