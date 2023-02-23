Connect with us

Four Raider wrestlers start state meet Thursday

The four Coffee County Central wrestlers who qualified for the state wrestling meet begin their journey on Thursday at the Williamson County Ag Expo Center.

The TSSAA State Wrestling Meet is a three day affair, spanning from Thursday Feb. 23 through Saturday, Feb. 25.

Wrestling starts at approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the round of 16 and wrapping up at about 8:30 p.m.

Coffee County junior standout Jake Barlow, who reached third in the state last year, opens the meet wrestling fellow junior Tre McTorry of Nolensville in the 160 pound division. The two are familiar with each other, Barlow actually beat McTorry in the 2022 TSSAA state meet for third place.

Red Raider sophomore Ian Walker will wrestle senior Luke Justice of Summit to open up the 195 pound division.

Junior Blayne Myers reached the state tournament last year and is returning this year in the 285 pound class. Myers will open up against junior Brodey Huskey of Morristown West.

The lone Lady Raider to reach the state meet – sophomore Jade Lenhart – will take on sophomore Cearyona O’Conner in the girls 165 pound division.

Wrestling will continue Friday with consolation rounds. Championship matches will be at 2 p.m. Saturday.

