Four Coffee county swimmers have advanced to the state swim meet, which will be held Feb. 9-11.

Sophomore Abby Gilday qualified in the 200 free prelims with a time of 2:11.65.

Sophomore Elsie Lazalier qualified in the 200 free prelims with a time of 2:11.47.

Freshman William Stowe qualified in the 200 Individual Medley with a time of 2:17.08.

Senior Emily Williams qualified in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:22.74.

The state meet will be February 9-11 at the University of Tennessee.