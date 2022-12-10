Four Charged in Connection to Warren County Aggravated Arson

An investigation by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents and fire investigators into a residential fire in McMinnville has resulted in the indictment and arrest of four people from Warren County.

On July 21st, with the assistance of the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, TBI agents and fire investigators responded to a residential fire reported on McGregor Road in McMinnville. During the course of the investigation, agents determined that the fire had been intentionally set. The investigation further revealed that multiple people were responsible for setting the fire, or facilitating the commission of the arson.

On December 2nd, the Warren County Grand Jury returned indictments charging the following individuals (below, L to R): Janice Stokes (DOB 01/29/1968), one count Insurance Fraud, one count Aggravated Arson, one count Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Arson; Devin Blake Miller (DOB 01/31/2002), one count Aggravated Arson, one count Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Arson, one count Facilitation to Commit Aggravated Arson; Dakota Bennett (DOB 10/09/1997), one count Aggravated Arson, one count Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Arson, one count Facilitation to Commit Aggravated Arson; Michelle Rae Bennett (DOB 11/30/1974), one count Facilitation to Commit Aggravated Arson. The four were arrested today and booked into the Warren County Jail.

Janice Stokes Bond: $50,000

Devin Blake Miller, Bond: $50,000

Dakota Bennett, Bond: $50,000