News

Former WMSR owner Johnny Murray, 70, has passed away

Published

Johnny Murray, who was part owner of WMSR AM in the early 2000’s, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. He was 70 years old.

Murray was part of an ownership group that bought the Manchester radio station in 2000 before selling it in 2005. At the time the station was called “1320 The Groove” before later being rebranded Thunder Radio.

Visitation for Johnny Murray will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 9th at Central Funeral Home with funeral services to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dusty Elam Foundation. Donations to the foundation can be mailed to 744 Old Woodbury Highway.

