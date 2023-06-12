Connect with us

Former Warren County Drug Investigator Indicted on Three Counts of Official Misconduct

Former Warren County Sheriff’s Department drug investigator Steven Carpenter, 39, has been indicted on three counts of official misconduct. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) initiated an investigation into Carpenter’s alleged misconduct in September 2022, following a request from District Attorney General Chris Stanford.

During the course of the investigation, TBI agents gathered evidence leading to the Warren County Grand Jury returning indictments against Carpenter on June 2. The indictments specifically charge Carpenter with three counts of official misconduct.

Carpenter voluntarily surrendered himself to authorities on June 8 and was subsequently booked in Warren County. He was released on his own recognizance, with intake information revealing that he entered the jail at 7:17 p.m. and was released at 7:45 p.m.

The prosecution of the case is being handled by protem District Attorney General Craig Northcott of the 14th Judicial District.

