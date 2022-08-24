Former Vols Joey Kent, Tony Robinson to visit with fans Aug. 30 at Al White

Tennessee football fans mark you calendars for Tuesday, Aug. 30th!

Just a couple of days before the UT Vols kickoff the 2022 football season, two former Vol greats will be at Al White Ford Lincoln for a free meet-and-greet with fans and an autograph session. There is no charge and some free lunch snacks will be provided by Al White Ford Lincoln.

Former Vols Joey Kent and Tony Robinson will be on hand for the event, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thunder Radio will be on hand for a live remote during the event.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Everyone is invited to attend the free event. Al White Ford Lincoln is located at 2002 Hillsboro Blvd. in Manchester.