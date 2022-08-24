Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Former Vols Joey Kent, Tony Robinson to visit with fans Aug. 30 at Al White

Published

Tennessee football fans mark you calendars for Tuesday, Aug. 30th!

Just a couple of days before the UT Vols kickoff the 2022 football season, two former Vol greats will be at Al White Ford Lincoln for a free meet-and-greet with fans and an autograph session. There is no charge and some free lunch snacks will be provided by Al White Ford Lincoln.

Former Vols Joey Kent and Tony Robinson will be on hand for the event, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thunder Radio will be on hand for a live remote during the event.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Everyone is invited to attend the free event. Al White Ford Lincoln is located at 2002 Hillsboro Blvd. in Manchester.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

3 days ago

News

Sheriff Chad Partin addresses threat made toward Coffee Co. Schools (video)

2 days ago

News

Manchester fire crews respond to kitchen fire on S. Spring St.

Manchester Fire Department crews responded to a home at 728 S. spring St. Saturday night (June 18th). Crews arrived and discovered smoke coming from...

June 22, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

6 days ago