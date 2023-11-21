Former Red Raider head football coach Ryan Sulkowski, 45, dies

Thunder Radio News has learned that former Coffee County Central High School football coach and athletic director Ryan Sulkowski has passed away.

Sulkowski died Monday morning, November 20th, 2023. No cause of death or other details are immediately available. He was 45 years old.

He was currently working for Wild Horse Adventure Tours in North Carolina, according to his social media.

Sulkowski was hired by Coffee County in December 2013 and finished five seasons at CHS with a total record of 11-41. He was hired at James B. Hunt High School in North Carolina after leaving CHS and was head coach for 2 seasons.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that my son Coach Ryan Sulkowski was taken by Jesus to his Heavenly Home yesterday,” Sulkowski’s mother, Gloria Sulkowski posted on social media Tuesday. “He is now reunited with his Dad that he loved so much, his grandparents, aunts and uncles.

“He was not only my loving son, a husband, a father but he was my BFF. Please pray for my daugher-in-law Heather, my granddaughter Doxie and our family.”

Coffee County athletic department released a statement regarding Sulkowski’s death: “We are saddened to hear about the passing of former CCCHS football coach Ryan Sulkowski. Our hearts go out to his family for their loss.”

Full obituary information can be found here.