Former Lady Raider basketball standout Chloe Gannon named to OVC All-Tournament Team

Former CHS Lady Raider Chloe Gannon works for position during a game earlier this season against Lindenwood. Gannon was named OVC All-Tournament as a freshman. -- Photo provided by University of Southern Indiana Athletics

Chloe Gannon – former standout for the Coffee County Central Lady Raider basketball team and now a freshman at University of Southern Indiana – is headed to play in the WNIT after the Screaming Eagles won the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Saturday in Evansville, Indiana. USI dropped UT Martin 81-53.

Southern Indiana earned the WNIT bid by winning the OVC regular season title. UT Martin will get the OVC bid to the NCAA Tournament because Southern Indiana is in the first year of a four-year reclassification period moving from NCAA Division II to NCAA Division I.

Gannon was named to the OVC All-Tournament Team after averaging 14.5 points and five rebounds in two tournament games.

Gannon was District 6-4A regular season MVP as a senior at CHS for the 2022-2023 season.

JEFF NEAL CONTRIBUTED TO THIS REPORT

Former CHS Chloe Gannon — Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR 107.9 FM

