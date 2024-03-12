Former Lady Raider basketball standout Chloe Gannon named to OVC All-Tournament Team

Chloe Gannon – former standout for the Coffee County Central Lady Raider basketball team and now a freshman at University of Southern Indiana – is headed to play in the WNIT after the Screaming Eagles won the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Saturday in Evansville, Indiana. USI dropped UT Martin 81-53.

Southern Indiana earned the WNIT bid by winning the OVC regular season title. UT Martin will get the OVC bid to the NCAA Tournament because Southern Indiana is in the first year of a four-year reclassification period moving from NCAA Division II to NCAA Division I.

Gannon was named to the OVC All-Tournament Team after averaging 14.5 points and five rebounds in two tournament games.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Gannon was District 6-4A regular season MVP as a senior at CHS for the 2022-2023 season.