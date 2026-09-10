Former Huntland Band Booster Treasurer Indicted for Misappropriating Funds

An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of former Huntland School Band Booster Association treasurer Tiffany Limbaugh after investigators determined she misappropriated at least $2,018.05 in booster club funds.

Huntland School is part of the Franklin County School District and serves students in prekindergarten through grade 12. The Band Booster Association was a school support organization led by parents and volunteers to support and promote the school’s band program.

The Comptroller’s Office began its investigation after Huntland School officials reported questionable transactions.

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Investigators determined that Limbaugh misappropriated at least $1,926.05 by using the booster club’s debit card for unauthorized transactions between December 2023 and December 2024. These transactions included $754.50 in cash back and associated fees, $729 in payments to a website used to pay utility bills, $359.60 in personal purchases, $70.95 in gift cards and associated fees, and a $12 cash withdrawal. Personal purchases included cosmetics, clothing, children’s medicine, pet food, and groceries unrelated to band activities.

Investigators also determined that Limbaugh failed to deposit $92 collected during a fresh fruit fundraiser. The fundraiser generated $1,933 in cash and check payments, but only $1,841 was deposited into the booster club’s bank account.

Based upon this investigation, in September 2026, the Franklin County Grand Jury indicted Tiffany Rene Limbaugh on one count of theft over $1,000.

“Parents and volunteers who raise money for students deserve to know those funds are being properly protected,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “Booster club officers should review bank statements, require supporting documentation, separate financial responsibilities, and closely monitor fundraising collections. These basic safeguards can help prevent misuse and identify problems quickly.”

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In January 2025, Huntland School suspended the band booster club’s activities.

To view the investigative report, go to tncot.cc/doireports. To view a map depicting Comptroller investigations, go to tncot.cc/mappinginvestigations