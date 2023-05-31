Former Franklin County Deputy Rusty Clark Passes Away: Community Mourns the Loss

Beloved Law Enforcement Officer and Firefighter Remembered for Dedicated Service

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has announced the passing of former deputy Rusty Clark. Rusty dedicated his life to serving the communities of Franklin County, Decherd, Tullahoma, and Winchester as both a law enforcement officer and firefighter. Beginning his career in 1991, Rusty had recently been employed as a police officer with the Sewanee Police Department when tragedy struck.

Rusty Clark was not only a dedicated public servant but also a beloved son, father, and friend to many in the community. His commitment to protecting and serving others will be remembered fondly by those who knew him.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Details regarding visitation and funeral arrangements for Rusty Clark will be shared with the public as soon as they become available. The community is encouraged to come together to honor his memory and support his grieving family.