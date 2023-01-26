Former Coffee County preacher sentenced to 25 years in prison

A former preacher in the Coffee County community has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for Rape of a Child.

David Kidder, age 77, on Wednesday entered a guilty plea to a charge of Rape of a Child and was sentenced to 25 years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections to be served at 100 percent. He was taken into custody immediately.

Should Kidder ever be released – unlikely considering his age – he will be subject to the sexual offender registry restrictions as well as community supervision for the remainder of his life, according to assistant district attorney Jason Ponder.

Charges were first brought against Kidder in 2021.