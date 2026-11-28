By Owen Whitsett

As the 2026-27 college basketball season gets underway, several former Coffee County Lady Raider standouts are continuing their basketball careers at the collegiate level, with four former Lady Raiders already contributing to their respective programs and another working toward a return to the court.

Channah Gannon and Chloe Gannon, Southern Indiana

Former Lady Raider sisters Channah and Chloe Gannon have become key contributors for the University of Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles, who are off to a 4-5 start this season.

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Channah, a sophomore, currently leads Southern Indiana in scoring, averaging 11.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting an impressive 56.6% from the field. She has started eight of the team’s nine games and leads the Screaming Eagles with nine blocked shots.

The sophomore opened the season with 16 points and three blocks against Murray State before recording 17 points against Kansas State.

Channah recorded a season-high 19 points in Southern Indiana’s dominant 110-18 victory over Spalding. She followed that performance two games later with one of her strongest all-around outings of the season, recording 16 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals against IU Southeast.

Meanwhile, Chloe, a senior, has appeared in all nine games for the Screaming Eagles, averaging 6.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 46.8% from the field.

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Chloe has scored in every game this season, including eight points against Kansas State and a season-high nine points against Indiana. She ranks fourth on the team in total scoring and second in blocked shots with six.

Through nine games, the Gannon sisters have combined for 160 points, 63 rebounds and 15 blocked shots, accounting for more than a quarter of Southern Indiana’s total scoring this season.

Natalie Barnes, Samford

After wrapping up her high school career at Coffee County last season, Natalie Barnes has wasted little time making an impact at the Division I level with the Samford Bulldogs.

The freshman is averaging 8.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game through eight appearances, shooting 34.8% from the field while averaging 21.5 minutes per game.

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Barnes made an immediate impression in her collegiate debut on November 2, scoring 18 points and knocking down four three-pointers in less than 20 minutes against Montevallo. She also recorded four rebounds, three assists and two steals in the contest.

The former Lady Raider has already gained valuable experience against several Power Four programs, scoring eight points against Georgia Tech and nine points against Indiana, including a pair of three-pointers against the Hoosiers.

Barnes matched her season high with another 18-point performance against Bryan College, knocking down four three-pointers while adding six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 24 minutes.

Most recently, Barnes earned a start on the road against Alabama on November 25, logging 26 minutes against the Crimson Tide while recording three points, two rebounds and one assist.

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Through her first eight collegiate games, Barnes is tied for third on Samford’s roster in scoring with 69 total points. She has also connected on 12 three-pointers and converted all 11 of her free throw attempts.

Jalie Ruehling, UVA Wise

Senior Jalie Ruehling has started all five regular-season games for the UVA Wise Cavaliers, averaging 6.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.6 steals per game while shooting 36% from the field.

Ruehling currently leads the Cavaliers with 18 assists and 13 steals while ranking second on the team with 29 rebounds.

The former Lady Raider recorded nine rebounds against Young Harris on November 18 before posting six assists and five steals against Glenville State on November 21.

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Through five regular-season games, Ruehling has totaled 30 points while averaging 26.8 minutes per contest.

Olivia Vinson, Lipscomb

Former Lady Raider Olivia Vinson is continuing her recovery from a significant knee injury that cut her freshman season short at Lipscomb University.

Vinson worked her way into the Bisons’ starting lineup last season, recording 85 points, 46 rebounds and 11 assists before suffering a torn ACL and additional ligament and meniscus injuries against Jacksonville on January 29.

Following surgery on February 6, the sophomore has been focused on rehabilitation and is hopeful to return to the court soon.

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With four former Lady Raiders already contributing at the collegiate level and another working toward her return, Coffee County basketball continues to be well represented beyond the high school hardwood.