Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Forestry Grants Available to Protect Private Forestlands

Published

A special round of Forest Legacy Program (FLP) funding is giving landowners an opportunity to ensure forest conservation benefits for generations to come.

“Conversion of forest land into areas for housing or commercial buildings is a significant threat in Tennessee,” State Forester David Arnold said. “However, there are grants available to landowners who want to keep their forests productive for generations. These grants encourage sustainable forest management and support strong markets for forest products. FLP provides landowners with options to keep their land private and support economies and conservation.”

FLP is a conservation program administered by the U.S. Forest Service in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry to protect privately-owned forest lands from conversion to non-forest uses through conservation easements or land purchases. Federal grant funds pay for conservation easements that restrict development and allow landowners to continue to own and manage their land.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Project proposals may be submitted now through Jan. 19, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. CST. Applications that offer significant natural carbon sequestration benefits or provide benefits to underserved populations will be prioritized.

Keeping Tennessee land in traditional forest uses contributes to improved water quality, fish and wildlife habitat, timber, fuel wood, other forest products, and recreation opportunities through active forest management. FLP in Tennessee currently conserves 53,315 acres valued at $59 million across the state.

Find the request for proposal package and more information about Tennessee’s FLP at https://www.tn.gov/agriculture/forests/protection/legacy.html

 For questions about FLP, contact Assistant State Forester Heather Slayton at 615-837-5432 or heather.slayton@tn.gov.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023