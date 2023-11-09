Footloose, the Musical at the Manchester Arts Center

Kick off your Sunday shoes as everyone’s favorite 80s movie musical hits the stage at the Manchester Arts Center! With laughs, romance, explosive choreography, and a mix of 80s hits and new music, you’ll have a hard time staying in your seat for Millennium Repertory Company’s Footloose, opening November 10.

When Ren McCormack (Patrick Jones), a teenager from Chicago, moves to a small town where dancing and rock music have been banned, he runs up against Reverend Shaw Moore (Jonathan Tucker), but finds an ally in his daughter (Cheyenne Welch). Determined to bring joy back to the community, Ren rallies his peers to fight for their right to dance.

Director JD Dill’s cast also features Karen Wainright as Vi Moore, Allie Morton as Rusty, Bella Harris as Urleen, Aliza Freeze as Wendy Jo, Shellene Kent as Ethel McCormack, Mason McDonald as Willard, and Zac Collins as Chuck Cranston.

Connor Hubble, Luis Reyes, Kohen West, Tate Hubble, Carter Jernigan play students and Erik Petersen, Deuce Anderson, Bob Jarman, Jodi Levengood, Eric Keith, Sarah Duke, and Charity Troyer are townspeople.

The ensemble includes Jeffery Hale, James Petty, Loralei Petty, Eliza Griffey, Emily Nipper, Erin Maccagnone, Thomas Keith, Talia Dillard, Marianna Teal, Hannah Ryan,

Madiey Trail, Andrew Silvertooth, Abby Troyer, Lucy Smith, Amanda Taylor, Ashlyn Jarman, Marylynn Colter, and Cale Hays.

Becky Charlton and Hope Petty are the choreographers, and music directors are Erica Petersen and Alex Baldwin.

Footloose runs November 10 – 19, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and military, and $10 for students, and are available at millenniumrep.org or by calling 931.570.4489. The Arts Center is located just off Manchester’s historic square at 128 E. Main St.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.