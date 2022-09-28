FOOTBALL: TICKET INFORMATION FOR COFFEE COUNTY AT WARREN COUNTY

Coffee County’s football Red Raiders travel to Warren County for a big Region 3-6A showdown Friday night.

A win will put the Raiders at 3-0 in region play and basically guarantee a home playoff game. It would also put the Raiders in firm position for a region championship with only one region game left at Cookeville.

The Raiders are 4-2 overall but, more importantly, 2-0 in region play. Warren County enters 1-5 overall. But the Pioneers record is a bit misleading. Four of Warren County’s five losses came by a combined 12 points.

Anyone wishing to attend Friday night will have a couple of options to purchase tickets. Digital tickets are available for $7 (including fees) by clicking here. Paper tickets are also available at the rear gate behind the press box at Nunley Stadium for $8.

Kick off is set for 7 p.m.

RADIO COVERAGE

Game coverage begins on Thunder Radio WMSR at 6 p.m. with the Friday Night Thunder Pregame Show, which will include matchup breakdown, area matchups, pregame interviews with Warren County head coach Matt Turner and Coffee County acting head coach Roger Haynes. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and Friday Night Thunder postgame will rumble on until approximately 10:30 p.m.

Listen to all the coverage at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM and worldwide on the Manchester Go Smartphone app and thunder1320.com.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT COACHES SHOW

The Coach Doug Greene Show – built by Gilley Construction – will air live from Praters BBQ Wednesday night at 7 p.m. on Thunder Radio WMSR. Filling in this week will be acting head coach Roger Haynes, as well as player guests. Greene will return to the team next week.

Listen live at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM and on the Manchester Go smartphone app. Everyone is welcome to join the radio team, coaches and players in person on the back porch at Praters BBQ – 620 Woodbury Highway in Manchester.