Sports

FOOTBALL: Roger Haynes tabbed as next Coffee County Red Raider head football coach

Published

Roger Haynes celebrates with DB Zander Gonez during a game in 2023. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR 107.9 FM, 1320 AM.

Coffee County football coach Roger Haynes can tear off the interim tag.

On Monday, Haynes was officially announced as the 32nd head coach of the Central High School Red Raider football program.

“Very excited about the announcement today and about getting that interim tag taken off,” Haynes told Thunder Radio Sports. “We have been in limbo for about 3 months now and I think the kids (are excited) from their reaction, and coaching staff reaction and coaches of other sports, teachers, people in the community… My phone has been ringing off the wall. We are really to get started. We are already out meeting with coaches and trying to hire a staff. All we can do is roll our sleeves up and get to work.”

Haynes served as defensive coordinator for the Raiders in three of the past four seasons – some of the most successful defenses put on the field for Coffee County in recent history. He was named Region 3-6A assistant coach of the year in 2022. He served as interim head coach for the Raiders in 2023 for the final 8 games after Doug Greene resigned following the season’s first 2 games.

“Coffee County Central High is pleased to announce the appointment of Roger Haynes as our next Head Football Coach,” said CHS co-athletic director Brandon McWhorter. “Coach Haynes has served as our defensive coordinator for the last two years and the interim head coach for the latter part of this season will bring continuity to our program as well as years of head coaching experience. Coach Haynes’ passion and enthusiasm for the game and our program is contagious, we are fortunate to have him here as our head coach.”

Haynes coached in Alabama from 1985 until he retired in 2016 – most notably a 9 year stint at Sparkman, Alabama. Haynes posted a 40-55 record in nine seasons – Sparkman won a region championships in 2004 and 2006, when they posted the best record under Haynes at 10-2.

Haynes also spent 2 years at Sylvania High School as head coach, going 8-13 and earning a playoff berth. He served 5 years as a head baseball and basketball coach.

Stability at the head position has certainly eluded the Coffee County football program. Haynes makes the 12th head football coach for the Raider program since 1990. Haynes was selected to be Coffee County’s head coach among 31 applicants.

Coach Haynes will be a guest on the Coffee Coaches Show Saturday, December 2. The show airs from 10-11 a.m. on Thunder Radio WMSR live from Al White Ford Lincoln.

Roger Haynes was awarded Region 3-6A Defensive Assistant Coach of the Year during the Red Raiders historic run in 2022. — Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR 107.9 FM, 1320 AM

