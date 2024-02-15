FOOTBALL: Randolph, Simmons sign to play college football

Coffee County Central football had two seniors on Wednesday to sign National Letters of Intent to play collegiate football.

Senior offensive tackle Javon Simmons inked with Independence Community College in Kansas. Independence became popular in the past 10 years with the filming of Netflix documentary Last Chance U.

Simmons was a three year starter for the Raider football team – playing primarily offensive line.

Also on Wednesday, Xavier Randolph signed as a preferred walk on at Tennessee Tech in Cookeville.

Randolph was a key piece for the Red Raider defense in 2023, working as an outside linebacker / defensive end. He also earned reps at tight end.

Randolph transferred to Coffee County from Siegel before his senior year. Javon Simmons signs with Independence Community College. Xavier Randolph signs with Tennessee Tech.