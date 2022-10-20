FOOTBALL: Raiders travel to Rockvale in non-region test Friday

With the region championship locked up, now the Coffee County Central Red Raider football team turns its focus to other goals and tests.

The 6-2 Raiders have a chance at 8 wins if they can win their final two games (Oct. 21 at Rockvale; Oct. 28 HOME vs. Rhea County). The Raiders haven’t won 7 games since 2003 and the program hasn’t won 8 games since 1981.

But in order to do so, Coffee County first has to deal with a tough Rockvale team on Friday, Oct. 21. The Rockets enter play 4-4, having lost 3 straight to tough opponents: Nolensville, Stewarts Creek and Blackman.

The Rockets certainly have a target on the Raiders. Coffee County is 3-0 all time against Rockvale since the program started playing football, including a 35-28 win in Manchester last year that many considered an upset over a Rockvale team that was 7-1 entering the game.

Coffee County’s Raiders (6-2) and Rockvale (4-4) kick off at 7 p.m. at Rockvale. If you cannot make the trip, coverage on Thunder Radio begins with the Friday Night Thunder Pregame show at 6 p.m. Postgame show carries on until 10:30 p.m. Listen live at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app or by clicking here.

Regardless of how the final two weeks of the regular season go, the Raiders will host in the TSSAA State Football Playoffs Nov. 4 at Carden-Jarrell Field.