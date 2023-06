The Coffee County Central Red Raider football team will host Moore County Tuesday for a 7-on-7 workout.

Workouts will be at 9:30 a.m. at Carden-Jarrell Field and will focus on the passing game.

The Raiders open the regular season August 18 at Franklin County.

