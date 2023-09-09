FOOTBALL: Raiders shutout by Siegel in region opener

Coffee County held the high flying Siegel offense that was scoring 51 points a game entering Friday night to just 21 points.

But the Raider offense remained stagnant. Coffee County was shutout for the second time in the last three weeks, falling to Siegel 21-0 Friday in the region opener.

Coffee County was given a couple of opportunities to do some damage – especially early. Siegel attempted a fake punt on its first drive of the game and gave the Raiders possession at the Star 40 yard line. But Coffee County proceeded to go backward three yards before a bad snap on a punt cost them 13 yards and a turnover.

The Raider offense was never able to move into the red zone all night. The best look was the start of the second half. Trailing 14-0, the Raiders hit plays of 4, 11, 5, 5 and 5 to start moving the chains before a fumbled handoff exchange between John Massengill and Caiden Martin turned the ball over to Siegel near midfield.

Unofficially, the Raiders managed just 143 yards of offense. Massengill was 9-of-14 for 68 yards and 2 interceptions. Caiden Warren caught a career high 4 passes for 49 yards. Jayden Carter hauled in 2 catches for 12.

Caiden Martin carried the ball 22 times for 68 yards – he would have had closer to 80 yards were it not for an errant snap on a punt that left him scrambling and with a big loss.

Siegel hit on touchdown passes of 64 and 10 yards, respectively. Star quarterback Thomas Santel finished 11-of-18 for 183 yards and 2 scores. He also ran in a score from 21 yards out.

The Raiders fall to 1-3 overall and will host Page on Friday, Sept. 15.

Siegel is now 4-0.