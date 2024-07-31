FOOTBALL: Raiders set to participate in two preseason scrimmages

Coffee County Central Red Raider football practice is underway with the season just over 3 weeks away.

The Raiders open the regular season Aug. 23 at home against Franklin County.

Coffee County is under the direction of first year head coach Roger Haynes and the Raiders will have a pair of preseason scrimmages before kicking off the regular season.

The Raiders will host Wilson Central on Friday, August 9 with the freshmen scrimmaging at 6 p.m. and the JV and varsity following. That will be held at Carden-Jarrell Field behind Raider Academy.

The second and final preseason tune-up will be on Friday, Aug. 16 at Brentwood High School. The freshmen will scrimmage at 6:15 p.m. with varsity and junior varsity to follow.

Coffee County Football can be heard all season long on Thunder Radio WMSR: 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go App and Thunder1320.com. Friday Night Thunder Pregame show begins at 6 p.m. every week with postgame following the final horn until 10:30 p.m.

