FOOTBALL: Raiders roll over Ooltewah for senior night win

A season of filled with frustrations was dumped all over Ooltewah Friday night in Manchester.

Coffee County led wire-to-wire – using a suddenly resurgent offense, forced turnovers and two special teams scores to beat Ooltewah 42-12 Friday night in Manchester, giving the Raiders a win on senior night.

“I’m happy for our seniors, sending them out with a good game,” said junior Jayden Carter, who helped put the Raiders up early when he took a screen pass 10 yards to the end zone with 8:05 to play in the first quarter.

Carter was part of a steady ground game for the Raiders that pounded Ooltewah inside and out. He finished with 72 yards on 10 carries, including a 9 yard touchdown run to close the first half with the Raiders leading 35-6.

“Coach (Stephen) Graves (Offensive Coordinator) asked if my shoulder was OK and the O-Line was fired up (about me playing running back).”

Coffee County sophomore running back Deontae Short had a season high in yards and carries with 83 yards on 24 totes. Caiden Martin had 93 yards on 11 carries before leaving with an ankle and head injury.

John Massengill was 5-of-10 passing for 38 yards and a touchdown. Kane Dixon had an 18 yards reception to lead the Raider receiving corps.

The Raiders also scored on two special teams touchdowns— a 65 yard kickoff return by Martin and a 77 yard punt return by Jaiden Foster.

Blayne Myers capped the scoring on a 7-yard touchdown run up the middle – his first career high school touchdown. Myers also had an interception on the defensive line.

“It felt awesome – brought me back to the middle school days,” Myers said after the game.

Ooltewah offense was led by quarterback Brent Baddley who was 11-of-20 for 94 yards a touchdown and an interception. The Raiders held the Owls to negative 5 yards in the second half. The Owls only touchdown in the second half came after a bad snap on a Raider punt set them up at the Raider 3.

The win snaps a 7 game losing skid for the Raiders, who are now 2-7. They will wrap up the season next Friday at Blackman.

THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FIRST HALF REPLAY.

CLICK HERE FOR THE SECOND HALF REPLAY

