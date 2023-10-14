Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

FOOTBALL: Raiders fall to Oakland 42-0

Published

Coffee County defenders Jase Cashion and Xavier Randolph bring an Oakland ball carrier to the ground Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR

Coffee County held the high-powered Oakland Patriots to just 145 first half yards and 21 points, but Coffee County could never get in gear offensively and the Patriots eventually pulled away 42-0 Friday night in Murfreesboro.

The Raider offense was limited to just 58 yards all night. CHS had 70 yards at the halftime break and went backward from there.

The Patriots were led by Duane Morris and his 101 yards on 10 carries – much of which came on a 49-yard touchdown run on Oakland’s first possession. Oakland finished with 251 total yards.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I was disappointed in our effort – mentally, physically, emotionally,” said CHS head coach Roger Haynes. “I’m willing to take all the bullets but it’s time they step up and none of them did tonight.”

Coffee County’s defense limited Patriot quarterback Kyler Creasy to 28 yards on 5-of-11 passing.

Coffee County’s offense was paced by Deontae Short’s 32 yards on 16 carries. John Massengill was 3-of-7 for 25 yards through the air.

The loss was the 7th straight for the Raiders, who fall to 1-7. It officially knocks them from playoff contention. The Raiders will host Ooltewah on senior night Friday, Oct. 20. Kickoff at 7 p.m. and the game can be heard live on Thunder Radio WMSR – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023