FOOTBALL: Raiders fall to Oakland 42-0

Coffee County held the high-powered Oakland Patriots to just 145 first half yards and 21 points, but Coffee County could never get in gear offensively and the Patriots eventually pulled away 42-0 Friday night in Murfreesboro.

The Raider offense was limited to just 58 yards all night. CHS had 70 yards at the halftime break and went backward from there.

The Patriots were led by Duane Morris and his 101 yards on 10 carries – much of which came on a 49-yard touchdown run on Oakland’s first possession. Oakland finished with 251 total yards.

“I was disappointed in our effort – mentally, physically, emotionally,” said CHS head coach Roger Haynes. “I’m willing to take all the bullets but it’s time they step up and none of them did tonight.”

Coffee County’s defense limited Patriot quarterback Kyler Creasy to 28 yards on 5-of-11 passing.

Coffee County’s offense was paced by Deontae Short’s 32 yards on 16 carries. John Massengill was 3-of-7 for 25 yards through the air.

The loss was the 7th straight for the Raiders, who fall to 1-7. It officially knocks them from playoff contention. The Raiders will host Ooltewah on senior night Friday, Oct. 20. Kickoff at 7 p.m. and the game can be heard live on Thunder Radio WMSR – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM.