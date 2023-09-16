FOOTBALL: Raider offense sputters in shutout loss to Page

For the second week in a row the Red Raider defense held down a high flying opponent.

But for the second week in a row, the offense struggled to find any rhythm.

Coffee County Central managed just 79 yards of offense and Page pulled away for a 28-0 win at Carden-Jarrell Field in Manchester Friday night – a game heard live on Thunder Radio WMSR 107.9 FM, 1320 AM.

It was the second straight shutout loss for the Raider offense and the third time they have been shutout this season.

“I’ve got to do a better job helping our offense,” said CHS head coach Roger Haynes after the game. “We are just without so many people (due to injury). And we don’t have the depth to plug the next guy in and do what we want to do.”

Page scored once on defense – picking a pass out of the air that bounced off the chest of Kane Dixon and rumbling 10 yards into the end zone. The Patriots were also able to take advangage of a short, 6-yard field after a good punt return.

The Raider defense did give up one big play early, a 74 yards touchdown from Jonathan Palmer to Calvin Kotarba on a busted coverage. Palmer was 16-of-29 for 209 yards a touchdown and an interception.

Tyler Martin intercepted Palmer once on a diving play in the end zone.

“All the points count against us,” said Haynes, “but the defense really only gave up 14 points tonight.”

The Raider offense had just 22 yards at the half and 79 yards total for the night.

Torin Van Zandbergen led CHS with 5 catches for 22 yards.

It was tough sledding for CHS up front. Deontae Short had 14 yards on 15 carries.

The loss is the fourth straight for CHS after opening the season with a 10-7 win over Franklin County. They will return to region play next week, Sept. 22 when Riverdale comes to town for Homecoming.

Pregame show will start at 6 p.m. on Thunder Radio with kickoff at 7 p.m.