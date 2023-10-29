FOOTBALL: Raider defense raises $2,000 for Dream for Weave Foundation

One thing that hopefully is not soon forgotten about the 2023 Red Raider football season is the formidable defense that Coffee County trotted out every Friday night.

The Raider defense often kept Coffee County close every Friday night. In doing so, the defensive unit racked up 20 sacks of opposing quarterbacks.

Those sacks each mean a “$100 Sack of Cash” to the Dennis Weaver “Dream for Weave Foundation” — making a total contribution of $2,000 on the season. Each “sack of cash” made possible by sponsors Unity Medical Center, Al White Ford Lincoln, Bush Insurance and Thunder Radio.

“These businesses all stepped up for the past two seasons to sponsor or “Sack of Cash” program, giving us about $4,200 to the foundation over the past two seasons,” said Josh Peterson, Treasurer of the Foundation and co-owner of Thunder Radio. “We really want to give a shout out to the Raider defense for being in the backfield all season and raising a great deal of money for the foundation.”

The Dream for Weave Foundation is a 501c3 organization that has contributed over $40,000 in assistance to local athletes since its inception in late 2020 – contributions coming in the form of college and tech school scholarships, as well as help purchasing athletic gear for those in need.

The Foundation was founded in honor of Dennis Weaver, the voice of Coffee County athletics and WMSR sports director who passed away unexpectedly in 2020. Learn more about the foundation here.

You can contribute to the foundation by clicking here.