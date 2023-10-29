Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

FOOTBALL: Raider defense raises $2,000 for Dream for Weave Foundation

Published

Tyler Smith (70) and Jayden Carter (8)

One thing that hopefully is not soon forgotten about the 2023 Red Raider football season is the formidable defense that Coffee County trotted out every Friday night.

The Raider defense often kept Coffee County close every Friday night. In doing so, the defensive unit racked up 20 sacks of opposing quarterbacks.

Those sacks each mean a “$100 Sack of Cash” to the Dennis Weaver “Dream for Weave Foundation” — making a total contribution of $2,000 on the season. Each “sack of cash” made possible by sponsors Unity Medical Center, Al White Ford Lincoln, Bush Insurance and Thunder Radio.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“These businesses all stepped up for the past two seasons to sponsor or “Sack of Cash” program, giving us about $4,200 to the foundation over the past two seasons,” said Josh Peterson, Treasurer of the Foundation and co-owner of Thunder Radio. “We really want to give a shout out to the Raider defense for being in the backfield all season and raising a great deal of money for the foundation.”

YOU CAN CONTRIBUTE TO THE FOUNDATION WITH YOUR DEBIT/CREDIT CARD OR YOUR PAYPAL ACCOUNT BY CLICKING HERE

The Dream for Weave Foundation is a 501c3 organization that has contributed over $40,000 in assistance to local athletes since its inception in late 2020 – contributions coming in the form of college and tech school scholarships, as well as help purchasing athletic gear for those in need.

The Foundation was founded in honor of Dennis Weaver, the voice of Coffee County athletics and WMSR sports director who passed away unexpectedly in 2020. Learn more about the foundation here.

You can contribute to the foundation by clicking here.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023