FOOTBALL: Quarterback Pippenger out for the season

Published

Cole Pippenger

Coffee County Central football quarterback Cole Pippenger’s football season is over after two games.

The junior starting quarterback aggravated his non-throwing shoulder against Tullahoma on Aug. 25. After medical evaluation, Pippenger will miss the remainder of the 2023 football season.

Pippenger told Thunder Radio Sports that he hopes to be 100 percent for the spring 2024 baseball season. He is a Mississippi State baseball commit.

Pippenger started for the Red Raider football team his freshman year as a cornerback and got reps at quarterback during certain situations. He moved into the starting quarterback role as a sophomore in 2022 and helped to lead the Raiders to a 9-3 season that included a playoff win.

The Raiders are 1-1 so far in 2023 and head coach Doug Greene resigned on Thursday, Aug. 31, citing health concerns.

The Raiders travel to Shelbyville for a non-region contest at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1. Pregame show starts at 6 p.m. and can be heard on Thunder Radio WMSR 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com.

