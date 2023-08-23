FOOTBALL: Parking passes on sale for all 5 Red Raider home games

Anyone wanting to get a good guaranteed parking spot at Carden-Jarrell Field this season can do just that by purchasing parking passes.

Passes are available for $30 – that is good for the entire season and can be purchased at Owen’s Provisions and Apparel (104 W. Fort St. in Manchester).

The reserved parking spaces are located in front of the tennis courts.

Parking passes will come in handy – especially this Friday (Aug. 25) when the Raiders welcome Tullahoma for the 98th renewal of the Coffee Pot Rivalry at Carden-Jarrell Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

This is the 98th meeting between the Wildcats and Raiders. Coffee County currently has possession of the Coffee Pot after winning 35-14 last year.

There are multiple ways to secure tickets for Friday’s game.

*Tickets will be available at the gate for $10 cash

*Tickets can be purchased in advance at the CHS main office (100 Red Raider Dr.) between 8 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. through Thursday of this week (not on Friday).

*Purchase digital tickets through gofan.co (which come to $10 after service charge) and skip the line.

Other notes before Friday’s game – no outside food or drinks allowed and no stadium re-entry will be permitted.

HEAR IT LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO WMSR

If you can’t make the game, you can hear it live on Thunder Radio WMSR at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go App and thunder1320.com.

Friday Night Thunder pregame starts at 6 p.m. with kickoff at 7 p.m. You can also listen in the stadium at 107.9 FM with your portable radio (Listening on the app comes with a 10-second delay, the radio has no delay).