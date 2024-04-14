FOOTBALL: Myers signs with Cumberland

Coffee County Central defensive standout Blayne Myers has found a home to play college football.
Myers on Friday signed his letter of intent with Cumberland University in Lebanon, Tennessee.
“They were really the most interested in me and really kept talking to me through the process. I’ve always had it as a goal to play in college and they are going to help me make that happen,” Myers said of Cumberland.
Blayne Myers has been a all-region player for the Red Raiders on the defensive line and was awarded the Defensive Thundie award for his efforts as a junior in 2022.