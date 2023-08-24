FOOTBALL: Coffee Pot start time pushed to 7:30 Friday due to heat

Extreme heat has pushed back the start of Friday’s 98th renewal of the Coffee Pot Rivalry between Coffee County Central and the Tullahoma Wildcat football teams.

Coffee County athletic department announced Thursday morning that Friday’s start would be delayed by 30 minutes. This means kickoff will now be at 7:30 p.m. at Carden-Jarrell Field.

It is important to note that gates to the stadium will not open until 6 p.m.

This is the 98th meeting between the Wildcats and Raiders. Coffee County currently has possession of the Coffee Pot after winning 35-14 last year.

There are multiple ways to secure tickets for Friday’s game.

*Tickets will be available at the gate for $10 cash

*Tickets can be purchased in advance at the CHS main office (100 Red Raider Dr.) between 8 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. through Thursday of this week (not on Friday).

*Purchase digital tickets through gofan.co (which come to $10 after service charge) and skip the line.

*Paper tickets must go through ticket booth (middle entrance at booth building).

*Go Fan ticket holders can enter at any gate – pass gate (far left), ticket booth or the extra gate (near the visitor bleachers).

Other notes before Friday’s game – no outside food or drinks allowed and no stadium re-entry will be permitted.

HEAR IT LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO WMSR

If you can’t make the game, you can hear it live on Thunder Radio WMSR at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go App and thunder1320.com.

Friday Night Thunder pregame starts at 6:30 p.m. with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. You can also listen in the stadium at 107.9 FM with your portable radio (Listening on the app comes with a 10-second delay, the radio has no delay).

PARKING PASSES AVAILABLE

Anyone wanting to get a good guaranteed parking spot at Carden-Jarrell Field this season can do just that by purchasing parking passes.

Passes are available for $30 – that is good for the entire season and can be purchased at Owen’s Provisions and Apparel (104 W. Fort St. in Manchester).

The reserved parking spaces are located in front of the tennis courts. Other parking is available for free.

SEASON TICKETS

You can also purchase season tickets for all five Red Raider home games for $40 ($8 per game). You can get those tickets at Owen’s Provisions & Apparel in downtown Manchester.