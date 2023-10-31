FOOTBALL: Coffee County head football position has been posted

Coffee County Central High School is officially looking for a new head football coach.

The school posted the head football position Monday – calling for resumes and cover letters to be sent to CHS principal Paul Parsley and athletic director Brandon McWhorter.

The Raiders are coming off a tough 2-8 season that included coaching turnover. Citing health reasons, CHS head coach Doug Greene resigned after the Raiders started 1-1 — just 2 games into his 5th season. Defensive coordinator Roger Haynes was elevated to acting / interim head coach and led the Raiders for the remaining 8 games, going 1-7 along the way.

Greene took over as head coach at Coffee County in the 2019 season – taking a program that was a dismal 6-25 over the previous three years. From 2019 through 2022, the Red Raiders steadily improved from 2-8 to 4-6, 5-6 and then 9-3. The Raiders eventually won the program’s first ever TSSAA state football playoff game in 2022, beating Stewarts Creek in overtime.

Stability at the head position has certainly eluded the football program. The Red Raiders have had 11 head football coaches since 1990, 12 including Haynes.