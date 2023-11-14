FOOTBALL: Blayne Myers selected to play in Tennessee High School East-West All-Star Game

The Tennessee High School Football East-West All-Star game will be held on Friday, Dec. 8 at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville — and Red Raider Blayne Myers is going.

Myers, who just wrapped up his senior season for the Raiders, was selected to play for the East squad.

The 16th annual all-star game is put on by the Tennessee Athletic Coaches Association.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The East Team will be coached by Marshall County head coach Thomas Osteen.

Myers was a three-year starter for the Red Raider football team on the defensive line. This past fall he picked up reps at fullback and even had a rushing touchdown.

Myers was the Thundies Sports Awards Defensive Player of the Year for 2022.

This season, Myers finished with 1.5 sacks, 28 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery (according to MaxPreps).