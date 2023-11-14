FOOTBALL: Blayne Myers selected to play in Tennessee High School East-West All-Star Game

The Tennessee High School Football East-West All-Star game will be held on Friday, Dec. 8 at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville — and Red Raider Blayne Myers is going.
Myers, who just wrapped up his senior season for the Raiders, was selected to play for the East squad.
The 16th annual all-star game is put on by the Tennessee Athletic Coaches Association.
The East Team will be coached by Marshall County head coach Thomas Osteen.
Myers was a three-year starter for the Red Raider football team on the defensive line. This past fall he picked up reps at fullback and even had a rushing touchdown.
Myers was the Thundies Sports Awards Defensive Player of the Year for 2022.
This season, Myers finished with 1.5 sacks, 28 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery (according to MaxPreps).