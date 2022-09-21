FOOTBALL ALUMNI NIGHT INFORMATION

Below is a letter emailed to all Red Raider football alum who have signed up for alumni night festivities, which will take place Friday, Sept. 23. The first 200 who have signed up will receive free shirts. Any other alumni are welcome to attend and participate in pregame festivities.

Good Morning Red Raider Football Alum!

We have information for you in this email for Alumni Night, which is Friday, Sept. 23. After reading through this if you still have questions, feel free to shoot me a text or call 931-409-2215 or email me at josh.peterson.wmsr@gmail.com. I will not be available via telephone Friday after 4 p.m. as I will be preparing for the game radio broadcast on Thunder Radio.

TICKET INFO

You can purchase game tickets 1 of 2 ways. you can purchase old-fashioned, paper tickets at the Coffee County Central main office during school hours Wednesday, Thursday or Friday. They are $7 apiece. Take your ticket to the gate Friday night and you are good to go.

OR, you can purchase your tickets digitally at gofan.co or click here with your smartphone. If you do not see the information for the game, click refresh and that should help. Unfortunately, if you purchase through go fan there is about a $2 convenience fee for the service charges. It is important to note that CHS athletic department does not sell paper tickets at the gate. So you will need to purchase at the school the next few days, or the digital way.

ARRIVAL TIME, INFORMATION AND WHERE TO GO

We recommend you arrive and get in the gate by 6:10 p.m. This will help you with parking and getting to the field for pregame ceremonies.

When you go in the gate and walk toward the home bleachers, you will see a large Thunder Radio tent. You will need to stop there to get your free t-shirt. There will be a couple of workers there from Coffee County Bank who have graciously agreed to help us out. They paid for the shirts, so be sure to thank them for their generous gift! The Coffee County quarterback club also paid for a portion of the shirts.

AFTER YOU PICK UP YOUR SHIRTS

Move toward the track near the 50 year line where you will enter the field. The CHS football team should leave the field around 6:30. At this time, go ahead and make your way on the field. There you will see staked signs with your graduation year. These groups will be broken up by decades: “Graduating year 70-79,” Graduating year 50-59″ etc. Head on over and huddle up near your sign to give us some organization on the field. At around 6:33, the public address announcer will begin a brief program and announce each group of graduates (we cannot do this individually, we expect over 200 in attendance). At this time your group will be recognized by the crowd. At this time the in-house cameras will likely be moving around to get video for the jumbotron, so smile big!

AFTER RECOGNITION

Please exit the field, find a seat with a view and enjoy the game. There will be a 100-years of football video on the jumbotron at approximately 6:51, and homecoming festivities at halftime. Oh – and a great game to watch that kicks off at 7 p.m.

RADIO COVERAGE

On your way to the stadium, be sure to catch the Friday Night Thunder Pregame show at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM Thunder Radio WMSR. Pregame starts at 6 p.m. and coverage runs through postgame at about 10:30 p.m. You can also bring your handheld radios and listen from the stands. We would love to have you listening to the broadcast. And catch the rest of the games this year on those same channels or at thunder1320.com and the Manchester Go Smartphone app (15 second delay on the app).

CHEERLEADER ALUM

If you are a cheerleader alum, they are having a separate alumni night program. You’ll need to sign up with them if you have not already. Click here for that sign up.