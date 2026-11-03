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Food City Kicks Off Race Against Hunger Campaign

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Since 1992, Food City has been teaming up with their valued customers to host their annual Race Against Hunger campaign, which raises a substantial amount of money for local hunger relief organizations. 

“Hunger is a serious problem throughout our region and our Race Against Hunger program provides vital support to numerous hunger relief organizations throughout our market area,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City’s president and chief executive officer.

This year’s program will begin on November 4th and continue through November 30th. Food City customers are invited to make a $1, $3, or $5 contribution as they checkout or round up their order total to the next dollar amount. Customers shopping online will also have the opportunity to make an online contribution. 100% of the proceeds raised will benefit local hunger relief organizations. Approximately 4 meals are provided for every dollar donated. 

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The closest Food City location in our listening area is in Winchester, Tennessee.

“Millions of Americans need food assistance each year. Food City’s Race Against Hunger program is one way we can help those in need right here in our own community,” says Misty Deskins, Food City senior director of marketing.

“Thanks to the support of our loyal customers and associates, last year’s program raised over $541,000 and we hope to raise even more this year to benefit our friends and neighbors in need,” says Smith.

Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, K-VA-T Food Stores (Food City’s parent company) operates 163 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, north Georgia, and Alabama. 

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